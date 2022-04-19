ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

ASML has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $860.83.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $18.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $616.00. The stock had a trading volume of 61,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,185. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $641.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $723.67. The company has a market capitalization of $252.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML has a 1 year low of $558.77 and a 1 year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 19.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 78.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 39.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in ASML by 22.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ASML by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

