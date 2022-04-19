ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 2,050 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) received a GBX 2,050 ($26.67) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.67) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($52.69) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASOS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,626.79 ($47.19).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASC stock opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,752.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,198.07. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,506 ($71.64).

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($28.87), for a total transaction of £5,936,246.61 ($7,723,453.83).

ASOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.