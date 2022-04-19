ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 2,050 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,050 ($26.67) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($71.56) to GBX 4,100 ($53.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($42.94) to GBX 2,900 ($37.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($50.09) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($93.68) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,626.79 ($47.19).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.06) on Tuesday. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,506 ($71.64). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,752.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,198.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61.

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.68), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,798,960.76).

ASOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.