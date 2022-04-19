ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 2,440 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) received a GBX 2,440 ($31.75) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($37.73) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($50.09) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($42.94) to GBX 2,900 ($37.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,511.79 ($45.69).

Shares of LON:ASC traded down GBX 18 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,447 ($18.83). The company had a trading volume of 392,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,752.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,198.07. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 1,398 ($18.19) and a one year high of GBX 5,386 ($70.08).

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.68), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,798,960.76).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

