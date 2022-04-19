ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 2,900 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) received a GBX 2,900 ($37.73) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective points to a potential upside of 97.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($50.09) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($52.69) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($29.66) to GBX 2,125 ($27.65) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($29.92) to GBX 1,700 ($22.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,626.79 ($47.19).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS stock opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.77) and a one year high of GBX 5,506 ($71.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 11.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,752.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,198.07.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.68), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,798,960.76).

ASOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.