Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assertio in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ASRT stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,633. The company has a market cap of $125.57 million, a PE ratio of -138.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.52.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Assertio had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Assertio will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $92,368.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,407. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 34,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $120,813.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 520.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Assertio by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 268,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 137,875 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Assertio by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 118,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Assertio by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Assertio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

