AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,500 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) received a GBX 9,500 ($123.60) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a £105 ($136.61) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.11) to £120 ($156.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £115 ($149.62) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.42) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £103.59 ($134.78).

AZN stock traded down GBX 58 ($0.75) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching £104.78 ($136.33). 3,098,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,335. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9,522.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,964.24. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 7,392 ($96.17) and a 1-year high of £110 ($143.12). The company has a market cap of £162.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,717.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

