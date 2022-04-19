Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

ASTC opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 994.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Astrotech by 878.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Astrotech by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 85,087 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

