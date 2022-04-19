Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of ASUR opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.06.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.
