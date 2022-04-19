Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ASUR opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 99.6% during the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Asure Software by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

