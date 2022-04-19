ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Up 21.7% in March

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of ASXFY opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. ASX has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.7819 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd.

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, technical and information services, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.

