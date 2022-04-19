ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global in the third quarter valued at $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.

