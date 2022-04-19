Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target Cut to GBX 480 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 490 ($6.38) to GBX 480 ($6.25) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATYM. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.85) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.98) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 488 ($6.35).

Shares of ATYM opened at GBX 392.88 ($5.11) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 406.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 402.01. The company has a market capitalization of £549.47 million and a P/E ratio of 5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.27. Atalaya Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 265 ($3.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 450 ($5.85).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

