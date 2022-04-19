Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATASY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €20.00 ($21.51) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlantia from €18.70 ($20.11) to €18.90 ($20.32) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of Atlantia stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 66,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,128. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. Atlantia has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

