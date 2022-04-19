Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ AAME opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.16.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter.

In other Atlantic American news, insider Harriett J. Robinson purchased 1,363,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,455,236.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 80.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

