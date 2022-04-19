Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $511.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATLKY. Citigroup cut their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 665 to SEK 635 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 486 to SEK 489 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 620 to SEK 560 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of ATLKY opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.65. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

