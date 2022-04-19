AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AU Optronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of AU Optronics stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. 131,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,654. AU Optronics has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33.

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

