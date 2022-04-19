AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Down 21.2% in March

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,200 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 240,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

AEYE opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34.

AudioEye ( NASDAQ:AEYE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 67.45% and a negative net margin of 57.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AudioEye by 23,684.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in AudioEye by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AudioEye by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

