Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $227.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.73. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $184.85 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.5% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

