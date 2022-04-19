AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.63 Billion

Brokerages predict that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $7.22 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $5.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $27.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.09 billion to $28.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.66 billion to $29.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $8,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,294,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,011,669. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,046 shares of company stock valued at $20,194,087 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AutoNation by 9.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in AutoNation by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 7.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN opened at $103.12 on Tuesday. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $88.32 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

