AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Increased to $2,400.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,073.00.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,174.65 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,367.96 and a 1 year high of $2,221.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,971.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1,928.77. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 111.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in AutoZone by 10.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

