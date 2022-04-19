Avangrid (AGR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Avangrid to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Avangrid has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.200-$2.380 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.20-$2.38 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avangrid to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avangrid by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,105,000 after buying an additional 2,374,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,411 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Avangrid by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

