Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVTR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.59.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.27. 32,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,653,831. Avantor has a 1-year low of $29.58 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

