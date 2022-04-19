Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Cowen

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Cowen from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVTR. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.59.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.27. 32,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,653,831. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Avantor has a 1-year low of $29.58 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 5.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Avantor by 18.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 3.3% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 82,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth $1,124,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.