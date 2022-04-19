Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Cowen

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Cowen from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVTR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

Shares of AVTR opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Avantor has a one year low of $29.58 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,371,000 after buying an additional 2,937,760 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Avantor by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 2,251,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 0.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,827,000 after buying an additional 117,325 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,720,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,272,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,622,000 after purchasing an additional 475,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

