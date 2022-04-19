Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 28,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $585.60 million and a PE ratio of -5.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after buying an additional 1,557,591 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,325,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,779 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,354,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,895 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after purchasing an additional 829,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 41.5% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

