Avery Dennison (AVY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Avery Dennison has set its FY22 guidance at $9.35-9.75 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avery Dennison to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AVY stock opened at $164.18 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $156.51 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Avery Dennison by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,755,000 after purchasing an additional 151,324 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Avery Dennison by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 418,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,588 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.55.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

