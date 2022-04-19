AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVDX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvidXchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.30.

AvidXchange stock traded up 0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 8.88. 51,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,575. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of 6.50 and a 52-week high of 27.43.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

About AvidXchange (Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

