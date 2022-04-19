Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $310.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avis Budget's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past three quarters. It's ability to cater to a wide range of mobility demands helps it expand and strengthen global foothold through organic growth. It operates through distinct global brands that focus on different market segments and complement other brands in their respective regional markets. It's fleet expansion and technology enhancement efforts are likely to enhance its offerings. On the flip side, the company faces intense competition from other players in terms of pricing in the vehicle rental industry. The company's rental business experiences seasonal variations. The company has no plan to pay cash dividends on common stock. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.50.

NASDAQ:CAR traded up $13.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $280.23. 2,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,840. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.30. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,417,000 after buying an additional 899,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 33.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,889,000 after buying an additional 153,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 72.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,091,000 after buying an additional 188,328 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,318,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

