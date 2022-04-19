Aware (AWRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 34.55%.

Get Aware alerts:

AWRE opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.16. Aware has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $4.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aware stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aware, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AWRE Get Rating ) by 29,444.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aware were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Aware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.