Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.70.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.