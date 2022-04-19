Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.