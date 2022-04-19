Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AXTA. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.90. 2,130,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,884. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,493,000 after buying an additional 9,516,625 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,967,000 after buying an additional 8,395,583 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,854,000 after buying an additional 3,703,117 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 19,586.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,105,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,451,000 after buying an additional 2,094,525 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,869,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $434,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,959 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

