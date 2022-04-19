AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

AXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.13. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

About AXIS Capital (Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.