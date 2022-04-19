AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

AXTI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AXT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

AXTI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.45. 3,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,332. The stock has a market cap of $277.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 2.12. AXT has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.88 million. AXT had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in AXT by 27.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 760,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 164,871 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 212,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

