Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

NASDAQ:AYTU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 36,726,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $26.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.40. Aytu BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Aytu BioPharma ( NASDAQ:AYTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 102.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Aytu BioPharma will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 49,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 183,235 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Aytu BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 793.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 335,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

