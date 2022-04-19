Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) to post sales of $141.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azenta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.58 million and the highest is $142.60 million. Azenta posted sales of $286.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azenta will report full-year sales of $588.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $587.70 million to $589.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $687.47 million, with estimates ranging from $684.94 million to $690.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Azenta.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZTA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Azenta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Azenta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley began coverage on Azenta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Azenta from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.06. The company had a trading volume of 599,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,120. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Azenta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azenta (AZTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.