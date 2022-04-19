B. Riley Begins Coverage on Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

Research analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of FLL opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.75 million, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $12.57.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLL. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 109,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

