B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

KLIC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $460.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Chin Hu Lim acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

