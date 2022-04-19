B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.39.

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BTG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on B2Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.