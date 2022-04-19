B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target Raised to C$8.25 at Scotiabank

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BTG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

BTG stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 456,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,402,776. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

