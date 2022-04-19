B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Raised to C$8.25 at Scotiabank

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.82.

TSE BTO traded down C$0.15 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.10. 1,405,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,991,936. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.14. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.21 and a 52-week high of C$6.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$663.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$657.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$603,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,247 shares in the company, valued at C$1,243,669.41. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 196,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.79, for a total transaction of C$1,138,302.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,632,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,032,765.58. Insiders sold a total of 493,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,624 over the last three months.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

