Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Short Interest Up 22.3% in March

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 482,800 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 394,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BLZE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Backblaze from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Backblaze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Backblaze from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Backblaze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 11.24. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of 8.75 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported -0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.33 by -0.05. The business had revenue of 18.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 18.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Backblaze will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,339,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,382,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,374,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,421,000. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

