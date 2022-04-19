Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE BMI opened at $94.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.52. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $85.55 and a 52 week high of $112.36.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Maxim Group raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.
