BAE Systems plc (BA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 765.40 ($9.96) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 696.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 612.42.

In other news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.55), for a total value of £185,085.44 ($240,808.53).

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.72) to GBX 860 ($11.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 555 ($7.22) to GBX 630 ($8.20) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.06) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 786.33 ($10.23).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

