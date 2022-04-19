BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $845.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAESY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 710 ($9.24) to GBX 830 ($10.80) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAESY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.64. 77,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.07. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $40.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7703 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

BAE Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.