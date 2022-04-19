Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 8,230,000 shares. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of Bakkt stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. Bakkt has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $50.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,688,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,638,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,808,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,022,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bakkt Company Profile
Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and changed its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.
