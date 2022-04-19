Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bakkt Holdings LLC provides digital asset marketplace which enables consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. Bakkt Holdings LLC, formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings, is based in CHICAGO. “
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKKT. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,688,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,638,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,808,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,022,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,979,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.
About Bakkt (Get Rating)
Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and changed its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.
