Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BTN opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.47.

About Ballantyne Strong (Get Rating)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

