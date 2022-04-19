Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:BTN opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.47.
