Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.95% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BALY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.
Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $62.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 15,678.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,839,000 after buying an additional 658,167 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the third quarter worth $597,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 48.7% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 48,333 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 14.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 21.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 774,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,840,000 after buying an additional 135,384 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bally’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
