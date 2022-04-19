Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BALY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $62.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.78.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $547.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 363.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 15,678.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,839,000 after buying an additional 658,167 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the third quarter worth $597,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 48.7% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 48,333 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 14.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 21.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 774,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,840,000 after buying an additional 135,384 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

