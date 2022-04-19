Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Critical Analysis

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) and 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Bradesco and 1st Source’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $22.16 billion 1.81 $4.07 billion $0.41 10.07 1st Source $354.86 million 3.19 $118.53 million $4.69 9.75

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Source. 1st Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Source has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. 1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Banco Bradesco pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Source pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. 1st Source has increased its dividend for 35 consecutive years. 1st Source is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and 1st Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 21.20% 17.91% 1.61% 1st Source 33.40% 12.45% 1.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Banco Bradesco and 1st Source, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 2 1 0 2.33 1st Source 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus target price of $4.27, indicating a potential upside of 3.46%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than 1st Source.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of 1st Source shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of 1st Source shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand, time, and savings deposits; mutual funds; a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury, foreign exchange, corporate finance and investment banking, and hedge and working capital financing services. The company also offers leasing, investment and private banking, brokerage, and consortium management services; and real estate products and capitalization bonds. In addition, it provides auto, health, life, and accident and non-life insurance products, as well as pension plans. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and renewable energy and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts, as well as management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease products for construction equipment, new and pre-owned aircraft, auto and light trucks, and medium and heavy duty trucks; and finances construction equipment, aircrafts, medium and heavy duty trucks, step vans, vocational work trucks, motor coaches, shuttle buses, funeral cars, automobiles, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 79 banking centers in 18 counties in Indiana and Michigan, as well as Sarasota County in Florida. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.

