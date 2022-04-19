Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Declares Variable Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0352 per share by the bank on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd.

BSBR opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 14.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

